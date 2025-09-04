Nomura Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Unum Group $UNM

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 80.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,929 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Unum Group by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 207,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after purchasing an additional 91,703 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Unum Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 223,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Unum Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $72.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.54. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $84.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 11.77%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $96.00 target price on shares of Unum Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.15.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

