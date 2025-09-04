Analysts Set British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Price Target at $40.00

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.
BTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
BTI opened at $55.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.50. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $59.29.
British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.
