Analysts Set British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Price Target at $40.00

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

BTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 27.7% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 82,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 28.8% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 26.9% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 741,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,692,000 after acquiring an additional 157,251 shares during the period. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTI opened at $55.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.50. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $59.29.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

