PPDAI Group Inc. Sponsored ADR $FINV Shares Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PPDAI Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,510 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PPDAI Group were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPDAI Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of PPDAI Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of PPDAI Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 47,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PPDAI Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of PPDAI Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. 31.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FINV opened at $8.04 on Thursday. PPDAI Group Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.83.

PPDAI Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $499.46 million during the quarter. PPDAI Group had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 20.28%. PPDAI Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

FINV has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered PPDAI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised PPDAI Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.80 to $12.10 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

