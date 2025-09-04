Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $357.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNA shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Snap-On from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a report on Tuesday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $321.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $323.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.50. Snap-On has a 1-year low of $268.90 and a 1-year high of $373.89. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.11. Snap-On had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 20.98%.The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-On will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.65%.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.38, for a total value of $1,548,834.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 111,667 shares in the company, valued at $36,557,542.46. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total value of $7,393,716.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 815,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,587,472.72. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,898 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,203. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Snap-On in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Snap-On during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-On during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Snap-On by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Snap-On by 421.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

