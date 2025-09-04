Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) & Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Head-To-Head Analysis

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) and Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Corteva and Calavo Growers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corteva 0 2 13 0 2.87 Calavo Growers 0 0 1 0 3.00

Corteva presently has a consensus target price of $80.25, indicating a potential upside of 10.86%. Calavo Growers has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.88%. Given Calavo Growers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Calavo Growers is more favorable than Corteva.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corteva 8.16% 8.68% 5.20% Calavo Growers 1.50% 11.79% 7.38%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Corteva and Calavo Growers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Corteva and Calavo Growers”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corteva $16.91 billion 2.91 $907.00 million $2.05 35.31 Calavo Growers $661.54 million 0.74 -$1.08 million $0.58 47.19

Corteva has higher revenue and earnings than Calavo Growers. Corteva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Calavo Growers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Corteva pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Calavo Growers pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Corteva pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Calavo Growers pays out 137.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Corteva has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Calavo Growers has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Corteva has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calavo Growers has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.5% of Corteva shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Calavo Growers shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Corteva shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Calavo Growers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Corteva beats Calavo Growers on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics. This segment also provides digital solutions that assist farmer decision-making with a view to optimize product selection, and maximize yield and profitability. The Crop Protection segment offers products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as enhances crop health above and below ground through nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies. This segment provides herbicides, insecticides, nitrogen stabilizers, and pasture and range management herbicides. It serves agricultural input industry. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Corteva, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc. markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The Prepared segment is involved in the distribution of prepared avocado products, salsa, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, fresh prepared entrees salads, wraps, sandwiches, parfaits, and fresh snacking products, as well as ready-to-heat entrees, other hot bars and various deli items, meals kit components, and salad kits. It offers its products under the Calavo brands and related logos; and Avo Fresco, Bueno, Avo Fresco, Bueno, Calavo Gold, Celebrate the Taste, El Dorado, Taste of Paradise, The First Name in Avocados, The Family of Fresh, ProRipeVIP, RIPE NOW!, Renaissance Food Group, Garden Highway Fresh Cut, Garden Highway, and Garden Highway Chef Essentials trademarks. Calavo Growers, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, California.

