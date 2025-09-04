Camtek Ltd. $CAMT Shares Purchased by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 111.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Camtek were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Camtek by 227.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Camtek by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Camtek by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at $6,459,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Camtek by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CAMT. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $80.00 target price on Camtek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Zacks Research raised Camtek to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Camtek from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Northland Securities set a $105.00 target price on Camtek in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $76.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 5.41. Camtek Ltd. has a one year low of $47.41 and a one year high of $110.73.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $123.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.57 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 28.36%.Camtek’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Camtek has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

