State of Wyoming Buys 10,210 Shares of TEGNA Inc. $TGNA

State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 336.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in TEGNA by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in TEGNA by 53.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in TEGNA by 26.0% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in TEGNA by 15.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $21.16 on Thursday. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average is $17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.28.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. TEGNA had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $675.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. TEGNA has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of TEGNA in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

