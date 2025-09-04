Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 8,611 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,611 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,736,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 12,489.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 861,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,886,000 after acquiring an additional 855,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,410,000 after acquiring an additional 750,575 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,115,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after acquiring an additional 688,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $41,743,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lee B. Mcchesney purchased 5,409 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.38 per share, for a total transaction of $494,274.42. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 5,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,274.42. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 6,380 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $627,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,754.60. This represents a 96.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,702. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $93.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $90.50 and a one year high of $116.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 55.66%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Redburn Partners set a $83.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.94.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

