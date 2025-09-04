Nomura Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 12.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 452,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,014,000 after purchasing an additional 48,657 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 180.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 89,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 57,280 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 22.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,593,000 after purchasing an additional 208,883 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $25.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.47. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 6.26%.The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Hormel Foods has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.450 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.88.

Get Our Latest Report on HRL

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.