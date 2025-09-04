Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.7778.
SW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smurfit Westrock
Smurfit Westrock Stock Performance
Shares of Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $46.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.12 and a beta of 1.04. Smurfit Westrock has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smurfit Westrock will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4308 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is presently 260.61%.
Smurfit Westrock Company Profile
Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.
Featured Stories
