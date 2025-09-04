State of Wyoming Grows Stock Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. $OMI

State of Wyoming raised its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 537.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1,387.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 713.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMI. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $7.50 to $4.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group set a $7.00 target price on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 720,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,708,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 12,282,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,257,218.25. This represents a 6.23% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,537,852 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,544. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $5.53 on Thursday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.47.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 26.59% and a negative net margin of 13.78%.The firm had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Owens & Minor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.070 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

