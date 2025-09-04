Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 162,820 Shares of PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 94.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,820 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 33.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% in the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 5.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. Evercore ISI set a $114.00 price target on shares of PACCAR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.68.

PACCAR Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $96.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.80. PACCAR Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.65 and a 1 year high of $118.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.49. The stock has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.94.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Insider Activity

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 39,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $3,977,316.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 223,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,211,868.80. This represents a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $504,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,239.92. The trade was a 91.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

