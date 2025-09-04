FFD Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FFD Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 300 shares, anincreaseof200.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

FFD Financial Trading Down 0.8%

FFDF opened at $35.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.67. FFD Financial has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $37.50. The firm has a market cap of $102.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.33.

FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FFD Financial had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 26.38%.The firm had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter.

FFD Financial Announces Dividend

FFD Financial Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 334.0%. FFD Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.50%.

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking and savings accounts. Its loan products include auto, boat, personal, term, commercial real estate, equipment, and home mortgage loans; and home equity and business lines of credit.

