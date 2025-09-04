Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 25,750,000 shares, anincreaseof175.1% from the July 31st total of 9,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently,2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently,2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE:SU opened at $40.67 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $30.79 and a 1 year high of $41.76. The stock has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 11.35%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.4135 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 27.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.4% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 13,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

