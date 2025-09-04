Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Trading Down 7.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA – Get Free Report) were down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.75 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.06 ($0.12). Approximately 1,137,896 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 469,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.80 ($0.13).

The firm has a market cap of £43.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,624.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.34, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.56.

Cora Gold is focused on delivering long-term value to shareholders through advancing proven gold deposits in West Africa towards production. Led by a team with a track record in making multi-million-ounce gold discoveries that have been developed into operating mines, the Company has two de-risked project areas within known gold belts in Mali and Senegal.

