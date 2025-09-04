Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO) Short Interest Update

Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 198,300 shares, adeclineof58.8% from the July 31st total of 481,200 shares. Approximately2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Silo Pharma Price Performance
NASDAQ:SILO opened at $0.62 on Thursday. Silo Pharma has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $3.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.30.
Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Silo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 94.39% and a negative net margin of 6,798.61%.The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Silo Pharma to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th.
Silo Pharma Company Profile
Silo Pharma Inc operates as a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing therapeutics that address underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain conditions, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It focuses on developing traditional therapies and psychedelic treatments in formulations and drug delivery systems.
