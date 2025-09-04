Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO) Short Interest Update

Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 198,300 shares, adeclineof58.8% from the July 31st total of 481,200 shares. Approximately2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:SILO opened at $0.62 on Thursday. Silo Pharma has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $3.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.30.

Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Silo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 94.39% and a negative net margin of 6,798.61%.The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silo Pharma stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Silo Pharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SILO Free Report ) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 184,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 4.11% of Silo Pharma worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Silo Pharma to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th.

Silo Pharma Inc operates as a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing therapeutics that address underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain conditions, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It focuses on developing traditional therapies and psychedelic treatments in formulations and drug delivery systems.

