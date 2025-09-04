Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 580 ($7.80) and last traded at GBX 580 ($7.80), with a volume of 77568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 575 ($7.73).

Several brokerages have commented on OXB. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Oxford Biomedica from GBX 800 to GBX 930 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Biomedica from GBX 490 to GBX 400 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 451 target price on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Biomedica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 540.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.48, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 430.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 348.68. The firm has a market cap of £616.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1,390.11 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, insider Dame Kay Davies sold 4,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 500, for a total value of £22,815. Also, insider Roch Doliveux acquired 67,000 shares of Oxford Biomedica stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 450 per share, with a total value of £301,500. 39.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oxford Biomedica (LSE: OXB) is a quality and innovation-led cell and gene therapy CDMO with a mission to enable its clients to deliver life changing therapies to patients around the world.

One of the original pioneers in cell and gene therapy, the Company has more than 25 years of experience in viral vectors; the driving force behind the majority of gene therapies.

