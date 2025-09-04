Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG Stock Holdings Lifted by First Manhattan CO. LLC.

First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $115,287.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 218,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,147,423.36. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $81.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

