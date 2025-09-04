First Manhattan CO. LLC. Has $783,000 Position in Dollar General Corporation $DG

First Manhattan CO. LLC. reduced its position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Dollar General by 251.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,035,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,549 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 171.1% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 136,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,988,000 after acquiring an additional 86,055 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 125.7% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP bought a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $6,155,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Dollar General from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Dollar General from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar General from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Dollar General from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $222,497.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,619. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $718,223.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,646,027.76. This represents a 13.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $109.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Dollar General Corporation has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $117.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.77 and its 200-day moving average is $98.85.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 2.86%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.70%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.