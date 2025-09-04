Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Shares Up 17.6% – Still a Buy?

Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Free Report) shot up 17.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 100,245,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the average session volume of 30,029,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Tertiary Minerals Stock Down 7.0%

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.04. The firm has a market cap of £1.99 million, a P/E ratio of -200.00 and a beta of -0.50.

Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 27th. The company reported GBX (0.01) EPS for the quarter. Tertiary Minerals had a negative net margin of 305.12% and a negative return on equity of 61.49%.

About Tertiary Minerals

Tertiary Minerals plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It explores for base and precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits in Zambia and in Nevada. Tertiary Minerals plc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.

