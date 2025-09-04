iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Acquired by First Manhattan CO. LLC.

First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 21.6%

BATS:IEFA opened at $84.84 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.15 and a 200-day moving average of $80.26. The firm has a market cap of $145.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.