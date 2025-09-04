Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 108.0% in the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 421.6% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Larry C. Glasscock acquired 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $63,078.84. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 43,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,878,938.65. This trade represents a 0.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stefan M. Selig acquired 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $34,884.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 31,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,324.49. The trade was a 0.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,428 shares of company stock worth $387,271 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $179.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $136.34 and a one year high of $190.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 72.38% and a net margin of 36.78%.The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.450-12.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.91.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

