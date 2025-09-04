Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,827 Shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF $JBND

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF were worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,523,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,193 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,490,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,769,000 after acquiring an additional 138,819 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,407,000 after acquiring an additional 887,922 shares during the period. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 1,352,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,366,000 after acquiring an additional 596,750 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,950,000 after acquiring an additional 112,946 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JBND opened at $53.69 on Thursday. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.65 and a 52 week high of $55.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.14.

About JPMorgan Active Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

