MAI Capital Management Sells 14,111 Shares of California BanCorp $BCAL

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,111 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.20% of California BanCorp worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 265.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Get California BanCorp alerts:

California BanCorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCAL opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $546.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.21. California BanCorp has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of California BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Stephens raised shares of California BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

View Our Latest Report on California BanCorp

California BanCorp Profile

(Free Report)

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.