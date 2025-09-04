Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ Shares Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,316,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 target price (down previously from $176.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.67.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6%

JAZZ opened at $131.72 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a one year low of $95.49 and a one year high of $148.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.82 and its 200-day moving average is $117.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($8.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.61) by ($2.64). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 9.91%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-5.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $107,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 436,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,031,403.99. The trade was a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.