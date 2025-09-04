United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) vs. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Critical Contrast

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report) and Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for United Community Banks and Ameris Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Community Banks 0 4 3 0 2.43 Ameris Bancorp 0 1 6 0 2.86

United Community Banks currently has a consensus target price of $34.57, indicating a potential upside of 4.81%. Ameris Bancorp has a consensus target price of $72.14, indicating a potential downside of 0.92%. Given United Community Banks’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe United Community Banks is more favorable than Ameris Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Community Banks 16.48% 8.64% 1.04% Ameris Bancorp 21.46% 9.57% 1.32%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares United Community Banks and Ameris Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

United Community Banks has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ameris Bancorp has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.3% of United Community Banks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Ameris Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of United Community Banks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Ameris Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Community Banks and Ameris Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Community Banks $952.89 million 4.20 $252.40 million $2.20 14.99 Ameris Bancorp $1.13 billion 4.44 $358.68 million $5.68 12.82

Ameris Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than United Community Banks. Ameris Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Community Banks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

United Community Banks pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Ameris Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. United Community Banks pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ameris Bancorp pays out 14.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Ameris Bancorp beats United Community Banks on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts. The company also offers lending services, including real estate, consumer, and commercial loans, to individuals, small businesses, mid-sized commercial businesses, and non-profit organizations, as well as secured and unsecured, and mortgage loans. In addition, it originates loans partially guaranteed by the SBA and USDA loan programs. Further, the company provides wealth management services comprising financial planning, customized portfolio management, and investment advice; trust services to manage fiduciary assets; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products, including life insurance, long-term care insurance, and tax-deferred annuities, as well as invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the U.S. treasury, the U.S. agency, and municipal obligations. Additionally, it offers reinsurance on a property insurance contract; insurance agency services; treasury management; credit cards; payment and commerce solution, equipment finance, investment advisory, and other related financial services; brokerage services; and payment processing, merchant, wire transfer, private banking, and other related financial services. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Blairsville, Georgia.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides commercial real estate, residential real estate mortgage, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and home equity loans, as well as loans secured by savings accounts and personal credit lines. In addition, the company originates, administers, and services commercial insurance premium loans, equipment finance loans, and small business administration loans. It operates full service domestic banking offices, and mortgage and loan production offices. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

