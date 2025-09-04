Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF $SPMB

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 274,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,919 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $6,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,654,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,530,000 after buying an additional 227,244 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $446,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 68,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 36,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF stock opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.89. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $22.76.

About SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

