Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) and Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) and Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Armanino Foods of Distinction has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kerry Group has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Armanino Foods of Distinction and Kerry Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armanino Foods of Distinction 23.37% 48.23% 33.09% Kerry Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.1% of Armanino Foods of Distinction shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Kerry Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of Armanino Foods of Distinction shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Armanino Foods of Distinction and Kerry Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armanino Foods of Distinction 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kerry Group 0 1 0 1 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Armanino Foods of Distinction and Kerry Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armanino Foods of Distinction $69.40 million 4.19 $14.61 million $0.53 17.66 Kerry Group $7.50 billion 1.96 $728.69 million N/A N/A

Kerry Group has higher revenue and earnings than Armanino Foods of Distinction.

Dividends

Armanino Foods of Distinction pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Kerry Group pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Armanino Foods of Distinction pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Kerry Group beats Armanino Foods of Distinction on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle. It also provides frozen pasta, which includes beef cannelloni, cheese manicotti, cheese stuffed shells, cheese tortellini; pasta sheets, potato gnocchi, and tricolor cheese tortellini, as well as beef, butternut squash, four cheese, cheese and spinach, and wild mushroom ravioli; and various sauces, comprising creamy garlic, alfresco, Bolognese, chimichurri, harissa, and romesco. The company offers its products under the Armanino brand. It markets its products through a network of food brokers and sells to retail and foodservice distributors, club-type stores, and industrial accounts. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Hayward, California.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases. It operates in Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Kerry Group plc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Tralee, Ireland.

