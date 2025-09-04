Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $6.29 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 240,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,357 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 15,538 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 75,941 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 562.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 162,822 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM stock opened at $29.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.30. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

