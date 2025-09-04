Brokerages Set Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target at $163.14

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2025

Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.1429.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HLNE shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hamilton Lane from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLNE

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $143.78 on Thursday. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $124.10 and a one year high of $203.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.98. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.33. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 30.66%.The company had revenue of $196.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after buying an additional 20,043 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 569.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 10,274 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth about $677,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 623,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,344,000 after purchasing an additional 19,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.