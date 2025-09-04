Brokerages Set Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target at $163.14

Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.1429.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HLNE shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hamilton Lane from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $143.78 on Thursday. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $124.10 and a one year high of $203.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.98. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.33. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 30.66%.The company had revenue of $196.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after buying an additional 20,043 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 569.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 10,274 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth about $677,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 623,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,344,000 after purchasing an additional 19,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

