Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Lowered to Underperform Rating by BNP Paribas Exane

BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $123.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on Constellation Brands and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.67.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ opened at $146.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of -61.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.74 and a 200-day moving average of $175.50. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $146.32 and a 52-week high of $261.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -170.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $138,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,022. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,817 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 13,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,480,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,737,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,293,000 after purchasing an additional 448,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,675,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

