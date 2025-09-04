Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) vs. Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Head to Head Analysis

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Free Report) and Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Wesdome Gold Mines and Sabre Gold Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wesdome Gold Mines 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sabre Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wesdome Gold Mines and Sabre Gold Mines”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wesdome Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A $0.07 202.63 Sabre Gold Mines $110,000.00 109.24 -$2.59 million ($0.05) -3.26

Wesdome Gold Mines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sabre Gold Mines. Sabre Gold Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wesdome Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.6% of Wesdome Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Sabre Gold Mines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Wesdome Gold Mines and Sabre Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wesdome Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A Sabre Gold Mines -2,254.74% -234.49% -184.41%

Summary

Wesdome Gold Mines beats Sabre Gold Mines on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Sabre Gold Mines

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project that covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp. and changed its name to Sabre Gold Mines Corp. in September 2021. Sabre Gold Mines Corp. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

