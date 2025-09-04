Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Century Communities, Inc. $CCS

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $6,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCS. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 343,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,195,000 after purchasing an additional 48,790 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 67,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 25,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $65.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.46. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $108.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average of $60.98.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.70 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 6.03%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 14.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Century Communities

About Century Communities

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.