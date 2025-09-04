Analysts Set Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT at $193.88

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $193.8846.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,580. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,920,984 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,125,265,000 after acquiring an additional 391,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,026,363 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,836,807,000 after buying an additional 407,282 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Applied Materials by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,564,120 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,483,183,000 after buying an additional 5,700,349 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,936,363 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,635,992,000 after buying an additional 1,075,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,604,002,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT opened at $156.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.94 and a 200 day moving average of $165.06. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $215.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $124.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.77.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.93%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

