ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading 36.1% Higher – What’s Next?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) shot up 36.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.70 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 5.47 ($0.07). 82,845,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,069% from the average session volume of 7,088,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.02 ($0.05).
ImmuPharma Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £20.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -820.00 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.69.
ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a negative return on equity of 131.41% and a net margin of 3,519.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 earnings per share for the current year.
ImmuPharma Company Profile
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
