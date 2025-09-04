Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June $UJUN Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UJUN. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth about $905,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 138,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

BATS UJUN opened at $36.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $83.58 million, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.45. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $36.08.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (UJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

