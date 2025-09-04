Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,243 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $7,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 96.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2%

SCZ opened at $74.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.95. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $56.64 and a twelve month high of $76.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $1.0595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.