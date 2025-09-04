CarGurus, Inc. $CARG Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 482,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,055,000 after acquiring an additional 10,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,780,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,909,000 after acquiring an additional 93,722 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in CarGurus by 35.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Bosman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at $2,638,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CarGurus from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on CarGurus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on CarGurus from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

CarGurus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $35.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.43. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $41.33. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $234.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.29 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 14.12%.CarGurus’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. CarGurus has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.580 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CarGurus

In other CarGurus news, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $58,644.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 117,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,802.80. This trade represents a 1.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ismail Elshareef sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $46,375.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 104,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,651,270. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,538 shares of company stock worth $1,067,077 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.