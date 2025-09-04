Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its position in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SXT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sensient Technologies from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. CJS Securities started coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensient Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $113.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $66.14 and a 1-year high of $121.54. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.57.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 8.56%.The business had revenue of $414.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.230 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.74%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

