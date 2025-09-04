Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $7.21 Million Stake in The Madison Square Garden Company $MSGS

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Madison Square Garden worth $7,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marest Capital LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.60.

Madison Square Garden Price Performance

Shares of Madison Square Garden stock opened at $195.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.68 and a beta of 0.78. The Madison Square Garden Company has a 52-week low of $173.26 and a 52-week high of $237.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.49.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $203.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.00 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.16%.The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Madison Square Garden Company will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

