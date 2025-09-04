Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Honest Company, Inc. $HNST

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,814 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Honest were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its position in Honest by 6,101.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Honest during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Honest during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Honest by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Honest during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. 45.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honest alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Honest from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Honest from $5.50 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

Honest Price Performance

Shares of HNST stock opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.63 million, a P/E ratio of 79.22 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Honest had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 1.66%.The firm had revenue of $93.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $44,015.35. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 568,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,346.20. This represents a 2.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carla Vernon sold 99,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $362,547.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,998,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,946,324.45. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,890 shares of company stock worth $481,399 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Honest

(Free Report)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.