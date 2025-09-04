Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Position Reduced by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 53.8% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Balefire LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,278.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,183.60 and a 1 year high of $1,623.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,488.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,417.31.

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.75 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.00 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $90.00 per share. This is a positive change from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd.

In other Transdigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,406.07, for a total transaction of $4,218,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,061,852. This represents a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 45,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,425.01, for a total transaction of $65,122,957.00. Following the sale, the director owned 88,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,997,959.19. This trade represents a 34.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,932 shares of company stock valued at $96,378,273. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,635.00 to $1,795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,624.69.

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

