Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in MGIC Investment Corporation $MTG

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 7,837.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 619.2% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MTG. Barclays raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGIC Investment

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Mattke sold 139,203 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $3,694,447.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,100,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,220,380.76. This trade represents a 11.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Salvatore A. Miosi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $786,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 249,401 shares in the company, valued at $6,539,294.22. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of MTG opened at $28.05 on Thursday. MGIC Investment Corporation has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $28.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average is $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 62.58%.The company had revenue of $304.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 19.67%.

MGIC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Articles

