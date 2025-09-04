Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in KeyCorp $KEY

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 466,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,527 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $7,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 31.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 111,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 26,615 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 379,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 15,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 41.9% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Price Performance

NYSE:KEY opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average of $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 1.49%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,171.43%.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 19,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $305,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 82,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,795.07. The trade was a 18.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 17,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $317,390.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,363.73. This trade represents a 17.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,738,230. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Baird R W downgraded KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.39.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

