Douglas Emmett, Inc. $DEI Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 25,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 422,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,767,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 29,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DEI shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.11.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Shares of DEI stock opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 73.57 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.17.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $252.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.470 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

