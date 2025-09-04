Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of FCX opened at $46.17 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $52.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.76. The company has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

