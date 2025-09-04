First Manhattan CO. LLC. Buys 1,600 Shares of Pure Cycle Corporation $PCYO

First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Pure Cycle by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Pure Cycle by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Pure Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Pure Cycle by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Pure Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Pure Cycle Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCYO opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. Pure Cycle Corporation has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $14.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pure Cycle ( NASDAQ:PCYO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 49.58% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PCYO

Pure Cycle Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.