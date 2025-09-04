First Manhattan CO. LLC. Sells 540 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

First Manhattan CO. LLC. lowered its position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,787 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CI. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 92 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down previously from $388.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Cigna Group from $385.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 target price on Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $415.00 target price on Cigna Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.06.

Insider Activity at Cigna Group

In other news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,557,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,400. This trade represents a 52.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Trading Down 0.2%

CI stock opened at $300.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $298.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.83. Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $256.89 and a fifty-two week high of $370.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.61 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.72 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.97%.

Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.