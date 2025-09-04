First Manhattan CO. LLC. Reduces Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

First Manhattan CO. LLC. lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,130 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 122.4% during the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $157.28 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $182.10. The stock has a market cap of $169.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $522,814.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,254,635.64. This trade represents a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,655.20. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,054. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

