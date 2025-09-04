First Manhattan CO. LLC. Sells 19 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

First Manhattan CO. LLC. cut its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 34.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 47 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $1,017.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $893.99 and a twelve month high of $1,227.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,013.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1,019.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by ($0.10). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 10.99%.The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.76 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 38.500-40.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

Several analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,080.38.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

